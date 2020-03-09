South Africa

Thieves and vandals cost taxpayers R7.5m at Gauteng schools over holidays

By ZINGISA MVUMVU - 09 March 2020 - 12:21
Taxpayers will have to fork out for burglaries and vandalism at Gauteng schools.
Taxpayers will have to fork out for burglaries and vandalism at Gauteng schools.
Image: 123RF/paylessimages

Taxpayers will ultimately foot the bill of about R7.5m to replace stolen public school  property in Gauteng.

This after 16 schools in the province were vandalised or broken into over the festive season.

No arrests were made.

This was revealed by Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi in a written reply to a DA question in the provincial legislature.

Public schools situated in the Johannesburg central area were hit hardest by burglars, with eight of the 16 schools located there.

Two schools in Sedibeng were torched and three in the western areas were burgled. There was one break-in in Tshwane.

Lesufi said his department was working with the provincial department of community safety and police to conduct random patrols of the affected areas.

However, he said, relying on public policing was not enough. “Schools are also requested to engage private security companies to help protect school property.”

Lesufi also tackled scholar transport, saying unroadworthy buses contracted to transport pupils had their contracts terminated.

“Every June/July school holidays, all buses contracted to provide learner transport are subjected to a compulsory roadworthy test,” he said.

Another Gauteng pupil dies, raising 2020 death toll to 22

Gauteng eduacation MEC Panyaza Lesufi announced the death of a grade 11 learner from Eldorado Park Secondary School earlier on Friday.
News
3 days ago

Grade 10 pupil succumbs to stab wound, schoolgirl fight, and gas leak: Week in Gauteng education

MEC for education in Gauteng, Panyaza Lesufi, has condemned "senseless acts" after an 18-year-old Grade 10 pupil from Reiger Park Secondary School ...
News
3 days ago

Parktown Boys' High applies to take pupils to Europe despite coronavirus risk, Lesufi claims

Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufu says Parktown Boys High School has applied for permission for pupils to go on a school trip to Europe, which he feels is ...
News
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Waiting in Wuhan: SA citizen living in lockdown while awaiting repatriation
Alcohol & drugs led to 'broken-hearted' Ninow acting out of character: defence ...
X