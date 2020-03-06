Tshwane: let residents have a say

Will somebody, anybody, please save the politicians in the City of Tshwane from themselves.

In so doing they would have spared the citizens of the capital the pain of living in a city administered by people with little or no interest of their well-being at all.

The governance of what has been bragged about as the biggest municipality in Africa, has virtually ground to a halt with service delivery surely to follow since the city council has over the past few months failed to pass budgets or enact bylaws to improve the running of the city or simply keep the engines running.

Yesterday, news broke that premier David Makhura has put the municipality under administration. That in making the announcement Makhura saw the need to clarify that this was the decision of the provincial government - not some rushed, irrational decision by MEC for local government Lebogang Maile - speaks volumes of the level of politicking exacerbating the situation.