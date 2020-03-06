Columnists

Tshwane: let residents have a say

By the editorial - 06 March 2020 - 10:55
'We welcome the move to put Tshwane under administration since there has not been a local government there to shoulder responsibility since the resignation of mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and his mayoral committee last month' the writer says.
'We welcome the move to put Tshwane under administration since there has not been a local government there to shoulder responsibility since the resignation of mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and his mayoral committee last month' the writer says.
Image: City of Tshwane

Will somebody, anybody, please save the politicians in the City of Tshwane from themselves.

In so doing they would have spared the citizens of the capital the pain of living in a city administered by people with little or no interest of their well-being at all.

The governance of what has been bragged about as the biggest municipality in Africa, has virtually ground to a halt with service delivery surely to follow since the city council has over the past few months failed to pass budgets or enact bylaws to improve the running of the city or simply keep the engines running.

Yesterday, news broke that premier David Makhura has put the municipality under administration. That in making the announcement Makhura saw the need to clarify that this was the decision of the provincial government - not some rushed, irrational decision by MEC for local government Lebogang Maile - speaks volumes of the level of politicking exacerbating the situation.

Malema supports Gauteng provincial government's decision to put Tshwane under administration

EFF leader Julius Malema has welcomed the decision taken by Gauteng provincial government to place the City of Tshwane under administration, saying a ...
News
23 hours ago

Maile previously botched his intervention in the governance of both the City of Tshwane and the City of Johannesburg, hurriedly suspending officials only to change his decision after the DA challenged him in court.

We welcome the move to put Tshwane under administration since there has not been a local government there to shoulder responsibility since the resignation of mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and his mayoral committee last month.

Several attempts to elect a new mayor have failed as ANC and EFF councillors would walk out of proceedings - denying the sitting the numbers it needed to quorate. Attempts to have an acting city manager appointed were also derailed because of the very same problem as council couldn't sit since the year started.

As a result, the city was running on empty and it was only a matter of time before the facade of a functioning municipality would crumble: core functions that need to be carried out, such as passing budgets and enacting laws couldn't be attended to.

The law demands that the city holds an election within 90 days of being put under administration. It is for this reason alone that we welcome the move; it means the residents will finally have a say on who gets to run their city, and that is the only voice that should matter.

Administrator ready to take over Tshwane

The collapsed Tshwane council meetings which caused the city to be placed under administration had a direct impact on service delivery.
News
3 hours ago

DA, EFF join forces to end impasse in City of Tshwane

The DA and the EFF in Tshwane held talks yesterday in a concerted bid to bring stability to the embattled metro.
News
1 day ago

ANC, EFF want City of Tshwane to be place under administration - DA's Steenhuisen

The ANC and EFF in Tshwane are deliberately collapsing council meetings in order to give way for the city to be placed under administration.
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'We don't want to be here': Refugees removed from church encampment in Cape ...
'Queen Sono': Netflix's first African original series premieres
X