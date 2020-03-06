Grade 10 pupil succumbs to stab wound, schoolgirl fight, and gas leak: Week in Gauteng education

MEC for education in Gauteng, Panyaza Lesufi, has condemned “senseless acts” after an 18-year-old Grade 10 pupil from Reiger Park Secondary School was fatally stabbed.

The pupil was allegedly stabbed by an unknown assailant at Ramaphosa Informal Settlement and rushed to OR Tambo Hospital, where he later succumbed to injuries at the weekend, the department said in a statement on Thursday.

“On behalf of the entire education fraternity in Gauteng, we would like to send our heartfelt condolences to the family and the school community. May they find comfort in knowing that we too share their pain. Furthermore, we strongly condemn senseless acts of violence which threaten the safety of our learners in and around our schooling environment, robbing them of their future,” said Lesufi.

The suspect was reportedly on the run but police are investigating.

Lesufi also condemned a “horrendous” video portraying two female pupils fighting. The video was being shared on social media on Thursday.

“We have a policy of zero tolerance to bullying or any form of misconduct. Anyone found to be transgressing this policy is dealt with in line with South African Schools Act (SASA) code of conduct, which governs all schools,” he said.