Tshwane municipality to be placed under administration

Gauteng premier David Makhura has announced that the Tshwane metropolitan municipality will be placed under administration.

Makhura announced on Thursday that the province had taken a decision to dissolve the municipality’s council that had been continuously failed to pass budgets, elect mayor, supply water, pay its creditors, among other issues.

About six council sittings all ended in chaos with councillors walking out. Without council sitting the city is unable to properly deliver even basic services as no contracts can be signed or any kind of action taken without council approval.