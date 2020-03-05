It's a coup by the ANC, says DA after Tshwane placed under administration

The DA has accused the ANC of pulling a coup d’état by placing Tshwane under administration.

“We are taking this matter under advisement with our attorneys,” said Gauteng DA leader John Moodey.

Premier David Makhura announced on Thursday that his government was placing the city under administration, a move which effectively dissolves the city council. An administrator will be appointed to take over the running of Tshwane.

The municipality has 90 days to organise by-elections for all its wards to elect councillors to form a new government.

But Moodey said the dissolution was supposed to have happened only under exceptional circumstances and it was the ANC that had deliberately collapsed council meetings through walkouts.

“The ANC has been trying to effect a coup d’état in the city. The city is under administration so they can get their hands on that administration process,” he said.

The power grab by the ANC started as early as December last year, when the biggest opposition party in Tshwane staged walkouts to collapse meetings aimed at resolving the leadership impasse there, Moodey said.