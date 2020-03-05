Malema supports Gauteng provincial government's decision to put Tshwane under administration

EFF leader Julius Malema has welcomed the decision taken by Gauteng provincial government to place the City of Tshwane under administration, saying a new mandate is needed from the electorate.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Black Business Council summit in Midrand, Malema said coalition in Tshwane had failed to work, therefore a new mandate will have to come from the electorate.

“We welcome the move because we could not find each other. Perhaps the electorate will be given an opportunity to choose the government of their choice. Sometimes we find ourselves in these situations which is not of our own making. It has been made by the electorate itself. We hope that when we come back from elections there will be a proper government which will receive a proper mandate from the people of Tshwane,” Malema said.

Malema said parties that had governed Tshwane over the years, including the ANC, had failed to deliver clean water to the people of Hammanskraal.