From apartheid jails to insults and taunts in a democratic SA

"A critical, independent and investigative press is the lifeblood of any democracy. The press must be free from state interference.

"It must have the economic strength to stand up to the blandishments of government officials. It must have sufficient independence from vested interests to be bold and inquiring without fear or favour.

"It must enjoy the protection of the constitution, so that it can protect our rights as citizens."

I just quoted the words of our revered late stateman Nelson Mandela - reminding us of the importance of a critical and independent press as the cornerstone of our democracy,

However, as I read his words 26 years later - I couldn't help it ... my heart sank ...

The reality is that the lifeblood of our democracy is under threat, it is fighting for it's economic survival and pushing back on what appears to be an orchestrated campaign to silence investigative reporting exposing the greed and ills of our politicians.

Yes, today we gather to remember the heroes of our liberation struggle - those who used the might of the pen to risk their lives so that today we can be free to speak truth to power - protected by our celebrated constitution.