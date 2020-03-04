Land reform in SA is legal, moral and totally necessary

As minister of international relations and co-operation I have found myself in the rather peculiar position of having to explain my country's policies on several issues.

Interested parties range from staff of international organisations to foreign ministers of friendly and less friendly countries.

One subject that has attracted wide interest is the land reform policy of SA. There are organisations travelling the world labelling our democratic government as uncaring and destructive in land reform policy.

The various views that have been expressed are surprisingly divorced from the imperatives of justice and human rights that are relevant to the reform we must pursue.

There are critical rejoinders that need to be conveyed to politicians the world over.

Firstly, given the denial of basic civil liberties and socio-economic rights that was the lived reality of millions of black South Africans under apartheid, the government has a legal and indeed, a moral obligation to implement measures that will reduce poverty and inequality.