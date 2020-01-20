Women should be free to buy sex, use escort services

Oh, the dreams we were fed when we were young. There was a certain way that our lives were all going to pan out. A lot of us are now at the age where we know how the world doesn't serve us life as per a certain formula, at least not for all of us. We find ourselves where we are, making do with what we have.

I speak to a lot of people who, like me, have become quite disillusioned with the idea of love, romance and finding the one. A dream that we grew up to believe that it is an ideal that is obtainable for all.

Now that we know that it isn't so, what happens to the physiological needs that do not leave with the dreams of our childhood?

If we give up the idea of chasing love and romance, what then do we do for sex? As a basic human need? Could we as adults, start thinking about the idea of setting up our lives in such a way that we set up a culture of sex outside relationships, but in a healthy way?