In this country, business and wealth equal white

I saw shocking statistics last week in an article summarising figures from the world inequality database.

"Wealth inequality in South Africa is staggering. The wealthiest 1% own 67% of all the country's wealth. The top 10 own 93%. The remaining 90% of South Africans own 7% of the country's wealth."

I struggle with numbers in percentages, so I needed to breath and re-read that a couple of times before I could fully understand it.

A journalist tweeted a quote that made me want to read further and it left me chilled. But it wouldn't be until the Old Mutual corpse drama that those stats would hurt and break me.

In our country, wealth inequality is a racial inequality. We know the faces of poverty and wealth.

For all the things that black people have been called in this country, from lazy to entitled and everything else in between, we really try to carve out a life that affords us and our loved ones some dignity. As Niq Mhlongo, and many others, has explored in his anthology of essays on Black Tax, as a black person ours isn't the only dignity we are born to preserve, it's that of everyone else around us.

Most of us don't have thousands of rands lying around idly waiting for someone to die. That's how in every township and village there exists burial societies. We also go to places like Old Mutual to cushion us from financial blows. Funeral policies offer the most affordable and easiest way to do it, or so we think.

When my mother's aunt died, I had just earned my first salary as a permanently employed being. I arrived home to find out that I needn't have worried. My grandmother had paid for all her burial in advance. All I and a few others had to do was pay for the food that mourners had leading up to the day of the funeral.