Life is too short, live in the moment and make best of it

Most of you would have resumed work already. Welcome back!

Most of you would have seen as well the many fatalities that befell a lot of people during the festive season. Road accidents, mind-boggling crimes, natural causes and bizarre occurrences came during the festivities and made themselves at home in families and broke many hearts.

Yet, here you are, breathing, at work, looking for work or about to accompany a young matriculant to settle into a place of higher education.

We haven't a clue how death works, how it chooses where to visit and which life to snuff out. All we know is that it is always lingering and at any given moment it could be one of us.

I do not mean to be grim this early in the year.

Death is not the only thing that happened during the festive season. Social media feeds were full of people in beautiful holiday spots and others making the best of their time where they live.

It's interesting watching the places that people chose to visit and indeed the many activities that people engaged in.