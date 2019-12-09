Ke Dezemba, stop asking people invading questions

Welcome to Dezemba. We are all just pretending to be working. Workdays feel longer and bosses sound more annoying than usual.

Weekends now have a different vibe and hit the sweet spot differently. Waking up on Mondays has become difficult.

Dezemba is a mood, a spirit. It's electric and comes to us in the month of December.

Do not confuse the two.

We party hard when Dezemba visits, like when Phillip visited us back in 2010. But that is not all that we look forward to.

It's a never-ending sense of joy and happiness.

Because of the migrant labour system, many of us have family and loved ones scattered all over the country. Similarly, even the people from our childhood congregate in the same place to enjoy the festivities.

Loved ones and relatives, as much as we like them, can be the one thing that ruins Dezemba for lots of people.

'Wena! How fat are you?'

I don't know, should I sit on your face so we can find out?

Why is it always the fattest aunt asking you this?

'You still don't have a child? Dithaka dia go tlogela.'

I don't know, maybe let's go back and harvest the egg from which you came so you never need have existed?