Spare us Trump's insanity, and bad reality shows on TV

I have spent the last few weeks wondering if I have, in my old age, become an insufferable sanctimonious woman.

Every time I see a headline mention Trump I desperately want for the Christians to be right about Jesus coming back so he can fetch all of us urgently.

How have we as the world, as a society, allow a ground fertile enough for a man like that to be the president of a such a big economy?

Bit by bit I have come to realise that the many little things we brush off as little, as negligible, eventually snowball into the decay that informs our lives.

About a week ago Trump tweeted, in retaliation to Iran, that should they try anything, the US would respond with trillions of war ammunition it had just purchased. This tweets alone warrant for Jesus to put on his sandals and hurry back.

Flint, in Michigan, has not had clean drinking water for years. Yet the government finds it better to spend money on a war no one needs versus the violation of basic human rights. Those people deserve water and instead they need to look on as their tax money is used for one man's childish indulgences.