About to blow a fuse over load-shedding? Nine tips to ease your pain

Traffic gridlock, low water pressure, cold meals and colder showers are some of the unpleasant side effects of rolling blackouts imposed by Eskom.

Load-shedding was taken to an unprecedented stage 6 on Monday evening as the power utility struggled to keep the lights on.

Social media has been awash with frustrated residents across the country venting their anger over the ongoing power cuts and their effects on daily life.

Here are handy tips to help you navigate through the power cuts, shared by the city of Cape Town and Old Mutual iWYZE.