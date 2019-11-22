Do you plan to dump Old Mutual?

While you may fear that your own family members will have to resort to the desperate measures taken by the Mtshali family, who lugged a relative’s corpse to an Old Mutual branch in KwaZulu-Natal to get the assurer to pay out the policy benefits, think twice before you cancel your policies.

This is the warning from the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), the regulator of financial services providers.

In light of calls on social media for the cancellation of Old Mutual policies, the FSCA says that while it understands the frustration felt by many, policyholders are urged not to cancel their policies owing to the following risks:

• There may be waiting periods attached to new funeral cover.

• If you cancel your life policy you may find it very difficult, if not impossible, to find new cover if you have developed a medical condition since you took out the policy.

• A life policy taken out when you are younger is usually a lot cheaper than a policy taken out when you are older, and a new policy taken out by an older person may not just have higher premiums but it may be difficult to get the same cover and limits.

• Early termination of an investment policy could attract charges, and these could also be payable on entering an alternative investment.

If you decide to replace your policy, you must first obtain a detailed comparison of the features and costs of the old and new policies, preferably from a qualified financial adviser, the regulator advises.

The FSCA says it is interrogating the facts of the Mtshali matter, and once it has concluded its assessment, appropriate action will be taken “where necessary”.