We just wanted him to have a dignified funeral, says KZN family who took body to Old Mutual

Mtshali said that on the Tuesday [November 12] she received an SMS, seen by TimesLIVE, saying there would be a delay in the payout and that further assessments needed to be done. There was no explanation for this.

“They have never till this day explained what caused the delay. They said all my documents were in order,” she said.

She claimed that when she asked why the claim had been delayed on Thursday, an employee told them to borrow money to pay for the funeral, because their claim was still being assessed. This frustrated and angered the family.

“I saw it fit to take the body to them while they were doing their assessment, because that could have taken months. I saw it best for them to figure out where they put the body, as long as they kept it safe and it didn't rot,” said Mtshali.