Is it safe to buy car insurance online or via an app?

“Comprehensive cover in under a minute” and “A quote in 90 seconds and no need to speak to a call centre.” These are some of the boasts made by new online insurers selling comprehensive car insurance and cover for household contents to a market that’s increasingly tech savvy and hard pressed for time.

But is it safe to buy insurance online or via an app, in a process involving no engagement whatsoever with a human being?

Christelle Colman, an insurance expert at Old Mutual Insure, says it’s very safe to buy “personal lines” insurance online in South Africa, given the tight regulation of financial services providers.

Personal lines insurance is insurance against loss or damage to your personal property, which Colman says is “not a complicated matter”.

Online portals and apps are usually user-friendly and clear about the excesses that apply, as well as the cover, she says.

At the time that cover is sold to you, the insurer must disclose to you the most important exclusions, and provide you with your policy document within 30 days of the online transaction, she says.

Colman says that while new players on the market may have innovative tools and services, ensure that you buy from reputable insurers only.

“The same rules apply as with an intermediate or call centre channel. The reputation in the market of the insurer is the most important factor to consider. The size of the insurer will ensure peace of mind when it comes to the settlement of claims,” she says.

But independent financial advisers say it’s not that simple.

Trudy Luthuli, a certified financial planner and director of Luthuli Capital, says short-term insurance can be “tricky” if you buy it on your own, without the help of a broker or adviser.

When you buy insurance online, there’s a great chance of a mismatch between what you need and the product or the options you will end up selecting, she says.