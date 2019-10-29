Old Mutual wants judge Brian Mashile to recuse himself

The insurer says the deputy judge president of the South Gauteng High Court has agreed to an accelerated timetable for the appeal.

Old Mutual's appeal against the order to reinstate fired CEO Peter Moyo has been set for December 4, and the insurer says it will also apply for recusal of the judge that ruled in Moyo's favour.

The insurer approached the office of the judge president in September when Johannesburg high court judge Brian Mashile granted the insurer leave to appeal against his July order, in which he said Moyo should be temporarily reinstated because his dismissal was illegal.

Old Mutual fired Moyo in June, citing a breakdown in trust and alleged conflict of interest. This prompted Moyo to sue for unfair dismissal, and he succeeded in getting the court to rule in his favour; however, Old Mutual has made it clear it does not want him back.

“We welcome the decision to expedite the appeal hearing. Though keen to put the matter behind the company, the dispute with the former CEO threatens to upend corporate governance and general principles of company law if left unchallenged,” said the insurer in a statement sent on Tuesday morning.