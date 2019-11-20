WATCH | Family drops off dead body at Old Mutual branch in claim dispute

A KwaZulu-Natal family was forced to go against funeral rituals by dropping of their dead relative’s body at the Old Mutual office in order to force the insurer to payout their funeral policy claim.

It was on Friday last week when the family of the deceased visited an Old Mutual branch in Stanger, KZN, to enquire about a claim they had made on Monday, the day their relative died.

Upon arrival at the branch, the insurer said that they were still busy with the claim which they said had been “flagged” and was sent for further assessment. This, however, did not sit well with the family who was already busy with funeral arrangements as they were told the same thing the day before.

SowetanLIVE understands that two sisters, whose relative had died, called the undertaker to bring the corpse to the Old Mutual branch as they believed this would force Old Mutual to act quickly on their claim.

Not long after the corpse was dropped off inside the branch offices, Old Mutual processed and paid the claim.

In a video that has emerged on social media, the two sisters are then seen carrying the body which was placed in a big blue bag out of the Old Mutual offices back into the undertaker’s vehicle after the claim was paid.