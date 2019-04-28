Policies tear Sinethemba Jantjie's loved ones apart

Deceased Free State Stars football star Sinethemba Jantjie's family are at loggerheads with two of his baby mamas over his R1m Old Mutual life cover policy payout.

Jantjie died at the age of 30 in a car crash in Free State on April 1.

The family and Jantjie's baby mamas were also said to be fighting over the handling of the soccer player's funeral by his family, which according to one of the women, was a sham.

