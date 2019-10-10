Yalu CEO on bettering lives and leaving a lasting legacy

Having goals, working hard, and exercising perseverance have served Nkazi Sokhulu well throughout his life. And they have been guiding principles in how he manages money, too.

The chief executive officer and co-founder of Yalu Financial Services was born and bred in Kwamakhutha, a township about an hour from Durban. While he doesn’t recall much about his childhood, he remembers his early money lessons.

“Both my parents were professionals. My father was a teacher and my mother a nurse, so although we always had what we needed, money was always tight, and we never got what we wanted. So my first memory of money was rather negative,” he admits.

He says his parents played different roles at different stages of his life. His father helped him make complex decisions, like which university to go to, while his mother nurtured his gifts and talents.

“My mother always sent me to the store. She would instruct me to open my hand and then she would put money in it before telling me to shut it, quickly. The money was always enough for a loaf of bread,” he says.

Talking to Money in the fourth instalment in our series profiling key people in the financial services sector about their money habits, Sokhulu says his parents taught him to appreciate the value of money. However, he also observed some of their bad habits, which he learnt to avoid.

“My parents had the habit of surprising each other by making big purchases without discussing the budget or where the money would come from. This often caused problems between them. They were always able to work it out, but that taught me the importance of communicating about finances and budgeting [with your partner],” he says.

Sokhulu took on his first job when he was 16. His mother helped him use his love of the movies to land a job at Ster-Kinekor operating the popcorn machine. He was soon promoted to the confectionery stand, and then made responsible for handling and balancing the cash.