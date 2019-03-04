The shocking, weird, and wonderful: 6 moments from the Saftas to remember
Between the top billing walks, weird sounds that kept interrupting the broadcast and awkward speeches from people who have no business being in front of the camera (I’m looking at you the people announcing Prince Kaybee’s mixtape at the end. Why?), there were other moments that really made the Saftas worth watching.
There was the political, the weird and the simply beautiful. Here are some of those memorable moments.
Let’s bow our heads for moments of noise
Audience members and viewers at home were called to moments of silence on Saturday to honour those who had died. First, it was by Vincent Moloi, who wanted to honour his mother when he won the Golden Horn Award for Best Achievement in Directing in a TV Drama for Tjovitjo. Then it was host Thomas Masinga, who led the moment of silence for the tragic death of Sibusiso Khwinana.
However, both moments were marred by noise. Warren Masemola spoke into the microphone to support Moloi who was bowing his head for the moment of silence, which led to the audience laughing at the irony. Then during Khwinana’s moment of silence, Pearl Modiadie could be heard backstage talking and possibly trying to fix audio issues. It was a mess.
Am I de only one who notices this whole weirdly active vibes from warren masemola #SAFTAs13 pic.twitter.com/prJCH4plQE— MAEZINHA (@MyiaOrah) March 2, 2019
Literally La La Land…all puns intended
It was a mess when Jill Levenberg was announced as the winner for the Best Supporting Actress in a Feature Film when in fact it was Ilse Klink who won the award. Levenberg was in fact also a winner but for the Best Actress award for her role in Ellen: The Ellen Pakkies Story.
But 2018 Best Actress winner Crystal-Donna Roberts was amazing at handling the slumbering debacle that also involved an awkward moment of waiting for an announcement card. But in the words of Klink, “Hulle sê drama by die drama,” which can be loosely translated to mean there is "drama at the drama".
The @nfvfsa's #SAFTAs13 marred by winner envelope mistakes as actress Crystal Donna Roberts and @McDonalds_SA boss Greg Solomon were awkwardly left struggling on stage with first no envelope, and in the next category the wrong envelope:https://t.co/yee4a7AlVs pic.twitter.com/ZGBTy60YI8— TVwithThinus (@TVwithThinus) March 4, 2019
The EFF will bring free education in May apparently
When Vuyani Pambo went on stage to accept the award for Best Documentary Feature, he saw it as an opportunity to support FeesMustFall activists Khaya Cekeshe, Mlungisi Madonsela and Katlego Monareng, who were still in jail for their activism for a “free decolonised quality education”.
But he didn’t stop there. With arts & culture minister Nathi Mthethwa right there in the audience, Pambo called him out for having been police minister during the killing of the 32 Lomnin mineworkers during the Marikana massacre and stating that their children will get to experience a free education. He then left the audience shocked when he declared that the EFF will win the elections on May 8 and bring about free education for all.
That is leadership commissar @vuyanipambo #VoteEff2019 pic.twitter.com/HCkTFSWySi— #1Province1MillionVotes #ourland&jobsnow (@nyambza1971) March 2, 2019
“We beat Bonang Mom”
SivNgesi’s mom apparently did not have much hope that her son could beat Queen B for the Favourite Presenter award. In fact, judging from the bro-hugging he did with his fellow presenter “boys” from the Man Cave, Ngesi was just as shocked to have won, prompting him to scream “We beat Bonang Mom”.
Lorcia Khumalo is a proud coloured woman and demands more stories that show this
Lorcia Cooper KILLED the role of Tyson on Lockdown, Well deserved. Aweee Maa sê Kind. 👏🏾 #SAFTAs13 pic.twitter.com/Z0j35KPdWV— Nomandla Bobo (@nomandla_b) March 2, 2019
She was nominated and won as Lorcia Cooper in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role as Tyson on the drama series, Lockdown, but she publicly declared that she is now Lorcia Khumalo.
The actress, dancer, dance teacher and choreographer was supported by her children on stage as she emotionally read out a speech she had written on her phone. She did not mince her words during her acceptance speech for her first nomination and win, calling out the industry for not creating enough diverse roles for coloured people which don’t fall into stereotypes. “Awe ma se kind. Awe ma se kind,” she proudly declared as she dedicated the award to coloured people.
Moshidi calls to her ancestors as she comforts her mother
Moshidi’s acceptance speech got me real emotional. Queen 👑 😭🙌🏾 #SAFTAs13 pic.twitter.com/zdN8cV6FyR— P.M. (@Passeks) March 2, 2019
When Moshidi Motshegwa won her Safta award for Best Actress in a Telenovela, you cannot be blamed for thinking about the drama around her axing from the show she won the award for.
Yet, instead of bringing attention to that negativity, Motshegwa brilliantly recited her clan praises, then went on to comfort her mother, grieving the loss of the love of her life, in the most tear-inducing but beautiful description of a mother-daughter bond.
But it was when she proclaimed “...to every black mother in the township who ever raised that kid on hope and prayer, I am a product of hope and prayer...” that she truly hit a home run and pulled at many a fan’s heartstrings. Talk about #MondayMotivation!