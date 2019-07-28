Ayanda Thabethe claps back at 'silicone' boob job insinuation
TV personality Ayanda Thabethe has been slaying 2019 on all fronts, but instead of applauding her slayage, one social media user decided to rather insinuate that she's gone under the knife.
Ayanda shared one of her looks for a recent event she hosted, when the person decided to come at her.
Let's just say Ayanda set the tweep straight very quickly with a stinging clapback that was certainly necessary.
Here's what went down:
Ayanda's spicy reply:
? percent natural bit that I’d be ashamed even if they were silicone but please do get your facts straight next time before you speak with such conviction https://t.co/AawJhUN5kO— AYANDA THABETHE (@ayandathabethe_) July 25, 2019
And, as mentioned earlier Ayanda has been owning this year and we're only seven months in.
"I've had such a great year so far - bought my mama a car, paid off my house, got a new show on a new channel , my first fitness cover , MC’d blue chip events, became ambassador for some cool brands , I’m happy and healthy - can’t wait to see what the rest of the year has in store."
I’ve had such a great year so far - bought my mama a car, paid off my house, got a new show on a new channel , my first fitness cover , MC’d blue chip events, became ambassador for some cool brands , I’m happy and healthy - can’t wait to see what the rest of the year has instore— AYANDA THABETHE (@ayandathabethe_) July 26, 2019