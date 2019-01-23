Criselda off-air after her 'assault'

After pouring her heart out for allegedly being assaulted by her husband, radio personality and social activist Criselda Dudumashe is taking a break from her SAfm show indefinitely.

Criselda shocked Mzansi yesterday when she announced that she had opened a case of domestic violence against her husband Siyolo Dudumashe.

Khanyi Magubane filled in for Criselda yesterday during her afternoon show Lifetime Live. In a lengthy statement, Criselda detailed what transpired on Monday.

"Yesterday revealed a different side to my Prince Charming. We woke up, exchanged unpleasant words, but I just pressed on to get to work by 12 noon, not knowing that I was to walk right back home just after 4pm to a raging monster out for blood," she poured her heart out.

"My husband raised his hand on me and beat me. With the work that I do, in part advocating for women in abusive relationships and having previously lived through abuse, I know that it's a beginning with no end..."