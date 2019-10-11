Sarah Langa's luxury plane snaps give the internet chest pains
Fashionista Sarah Langa has once again left the internet with chest pains, this time for posting snaps of herself on a super luxurious plane.
While we are counting the long days to payday, Sarah was flexing on Super Saiyan level 1,000 with her pics inside a plane that has its own bedrooms and lounge area.
It also has a shower, butler and food that looks like it comes straight out of MasterChef.
Sho! That time many of us can barely afford a bedroom and lounge on the ground!
Sarah Langa has her own private lounge with the residence in a flight. What class is this guys? #SarahLanga pic.twitter.com/UlpAXQwZ9m— Goodwill Thomo (@Goodwill_Thomo) October 10, 2019
Sarah Langa Is Cleaning The Floor With Us ? pic.twitter.com/A66eBOgz4L— Prudence (@Prvdence_) October 10, 2019
Sis was apparently taking a flight back home. By the time she landed she was on the local Twitter trends list and her pics had gone viral.
Social media users were shooketh to the core and their emotions ranged from jealousy to regretting that they had ever used their data to see her flex.
Here are some of the reactions:
Dear God, I'll have what she's having
Dear God.— Malusi Mnisi (@MalusiPMnisi) October 10, 2019
I copy and paste Sarah Langa's prayer here...
Amen pic.twitter.com/0RL6lm5PrM
The celebs be sweating
All the influencers and celebrities who post business class and first class be looking at Sarah Langa like pic.twitter.com/CozaFqnt1n— Mashudu (@MashuduBusta) October 10, 2019
Life will never be the same
My life will never be the same after watching Sarah Langa's IG stories pic.twitter.com/SKk9PuLQbt— nthabeleng ? (@Nthxbi) October 10, 2019
I'm not okay, I promise
I act like I’m okay but deep down Sarah Langa’s IG stories have shook me to the core. Omg pic.twitter.com/uXJRorJ9Or— Katlego ✨ (@TheGalWithAFro) October 10, 2019
All the regrets
Why did I watch Sarah Langa’s IG stories pic.twitter.com/KQBEg2pNZ6— IG: @_lebo_moloi (@LadyPulser) October 10, 2019
Is that even a class?
Whilst im on this #SalaryDepression tag— Ofentse Gabashane (@ofentsegabashan) October 10, 2019
Haven't wiped my tears yet, then BOOM☄️?
Sarah Langa is flying a class ive never even heard of! pic.twitter.com/OiNRfb5fzR
*Just stares*
Everyone watching Sarah Langa’s life pic.twitter.com/XTQ9Jnq0Dp— Papa Cuba (@ThaboBluebird) October 10, 2019
Ahh ahhh ahhh ahhh Jealousy
Sarah Langa maybe be living large and all oksalayo she is gonna die and be buried on top of umuntu coz cemeteries are full now .. nothing serious just jealous talking... pic.twitter.com/gSGKxPJOya— MissLoverLover (@MissQabs) October 10, 2019
Like how does it even fit in there?
Guys... Sarah Langa has a room with a lounge area and bathroom ... ON A PLANE!!!???? pic.twitter.com/fTcixrbeLc— MaGaba (@Laza_Lurvin) October 10, 2019
Why me?
Me after seeing Sarah Langa’s insta story: pic.twitter.com/8gZIh423pM— MmaNcube (@ms_irene_k) October 10, 2019
