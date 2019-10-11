Sarah Langa's luxury plane snaps give the internet chest pains

Fashionista Sarah Langa has once again left the internet with chest pains, this time for posting snaps of herself on a super luxurious plane.

While we are counting the long days to payday, Sarah was flexing on Super Saiyan level 1,000 with her pics inside a plane that has its own bedrooms and lounge area.

It also has a shower, butler and food that looks like it comes straight out of MasterChef.

Sho! That time many of us can barely afford a bedroom and lounge on the ground!