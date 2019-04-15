SNAPS | Inside Top Billing presenter Jade Daniels' magical wedding
Top Billing presenter Jade Daniels described her wedding day to her longtime Matty as "magical".
Jade and Matty tied the knot surrounded by family and friends in Cape Town recently.
Minnie Dlamini-Jones was among the guests who attended the beautiful ceremony.
"The most magical day of our lives! The love from all over was so overwhelming. @mattyjdaniel just when I thought I couldn’t love you any deeper, you said your vows and speech and took our love and relationship to another level," Jade said on Instagram.
Here's a glimpse into their special day.
Then a few days after their wedding, Jade and her hubby jetted off to Mauritius for some quality time in island paradise.
