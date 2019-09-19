Companies can help create legacy of livelihoods for people

SA's growing poverty challenge affects black women and children more than any other group. Corporations are realising that they need to offer effective and sustainable solutions to address a problem that threatens to shrink an already stagnating economy.

According to Statistics SA, over half the country was living in poverty by 2015, with women and children being the hardest hit. Over 30.4-million South Africans lived in poverty in 2015. Half of all these people were women, while 67% of children under 17 lived in poverty.

With unemployment having jumped to 29% in the second quarter in 2019, its highest level since 2003, poverty affects more people than ever.

The responsibility of uplifting the most vulnerable can't be left only to government. It is up to every organisation in the public and private sector to mobilise efforts.

While there are no "institutional" barriers that hinder women's progression in the workplace in SA, we cannot ignore that there are still many obstacles blocking them from climbing up the ranks.