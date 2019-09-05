Malema blames white people for xenophobic attacks

EFF president Julius Malema came out guns blazing against the violent xenophobic protests that have seemingly pitted African countries against South Africa.

Speaking at a media briefing on Thursday, Malema said his party would not be part of the protests which he said are clearly criminal. He said he would not support such acts as they are likely going to lead to South Africans turning on each other.

“… when you are done with Nigerians, when you are done with Mozambicans and Zimbabweans and Zambians, you are going to go for Shangaans from Giyani, I have to stop you now before you come to me,” said Malema.