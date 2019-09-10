South Africa

Naledi Pandor meets African envoys

By Zingisa Mvumvu - 10 September 2019 - 09:43
Minister of international relations and cooperation Naledi Pandor./Sebabatso Mosamo
International relations minister Naledi Pandor met ambassadors and high commissioners from Africa yesterday to ease tensions after a diplomatic fallout triggered by attacks on foreign nationals that have rocked the country.

Pandor told the diplomats, among other explanations, that the legacy of apartheid which caused economic inequalities was to blame for locals losing their cool with their African brothers and sisters in a scramble for crumbs.

This phenomenon was among a "toxic mix of socio-economic challenges" and should not be overlooked if long-term solutions were to be found to the current crisis, she said.

It was the same situation of poverty, lack of skills and economic inequalities in other African countries that continued to push migrants to the south in a quest for economic opportunities, she said.

