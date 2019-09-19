All Blacks coach Steve Hansen fires back at Springbok counterpart Rassie Erasmus

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen pushed back his Springbok counterpart's assertion that his team had habitually benefited from referees’ leniency during their long stint at the op of the world rankings.

On Wednesday Bok coach Rassie Erasmus spoke of the latitude referees extend teams who have enjoyed prolonged periods of dominance at the top of the world order with the All Blacks‚ and to a lesser degree the Boks‚ benefiting.

Erasmus raised the temperature in the verbal sparring before their Rugby World Cup (RWC) opener on Saturday suggesting 50/50 decisions tended to go with the dominant side on the rankings.

Hansen was having none of it.

“It is pretty obvious what they are trying to do‚” said the All Blacks coach.

“While I’ve got great respect for Rassie I can see he is trying to put pressure on the referee externally.

"They are under enough pressure already. They don’t need us coaches doing what he is doing.”