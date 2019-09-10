Monster Robert Mugabe can't be whitewashed

The ANC has always been first out the gate when it comes to defending what people in Tshwane townships call nyoso (nonsense).

Within hours, if not minutes, of the announcement of the death of Robert Mugabe on Friday the party of Oliver Tambo and Nelson Mandela issued a statement extolling the virtues of Robert Gabriel, he who died in a Singapore hospital and whose children luxuriate in Hyde Park, Johannesburg.

ANC voters had spent the past two weeks attacking and looting businesses owned and run by Zimbabweans and other foreigners. ANC voters had taken to the streets telling the same foreigners to "go home" to Zimbabwe, accusing them of stealing their jobs, their "women" (that always cracks me up - they "own" women?) and taking opportunities away from them.

Why, one wonders, do these ANC voters not ask their party leaders why Mugabe was such a great leader? Why have his people - and family - essentially fled his country to live in SA or elsewhere?