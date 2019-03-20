It's sad that Sobukwe's vision has departed our leaders

March 21, the country celebrates Human Rights Day, and at the same time casts its eye on the man who was central to it all, yet less recognised for it - and that man was Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe.

As we commemorate the day, it will be 41 years since his death on February 27, 1978, and 23 years since the country's constitution was promulgated by former and late president Nelson Mandela on December 18, 1996.

Former press ombudsman, Joe Thloloe, said of his master and mentor, Sobukwe: "The Sobukwe who brought me up can be summed up in his own words, words he spoke when he was still a young student at Fort Hare University, words that are engraved on his tombstone in Graaff Reinet."

As we wonder what those words might be, Thloloe said: "True leadership demands complete, subjugation of self, absolute honesty, integrity and uprightness of character and fearlessness, and above all, a consuming love of one's people."

Thloloe went on to say: "He sacrificed a bright academic future, material comfort and his own family because of the consuming love of his people. Were he still alive, he would have fought with the same tenacity the current culture of self-aggrandisement that has its clutches on our public life."

Yet SA has, throughout the decades, sought to expunge his massive role in the liberation story of its people.

That he was the architect, or primary source of our human rights architecture, has been lost to many, and remains on the periphery of political discourse. He has never been forgiven, as if he had committed a sin, for charting the political path for the Africanist cause, breaking ranks with ANC, to form the PAC in 1959.