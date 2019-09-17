Fight against abuse needs funding, not empty promises

Gender-based violence (GBV) is a nightmare in SA, and the response by government is nothing other than more empty promises of action.

We have been recently told that President Cyril Ramaphosa called a parliamentary sitting for tomorrow to deliberate on how best to combat GBV that's out of control.

I cannot possibly celebrate this. My view is that we may very well have a proliferation of laws. The problem is not with legislation that is lacking or unclear, the problem is that those who are expected to implement those very same laws are failing to do so.

For instance, the Sexual Offences Act is excellent - the Act even provides a list of circumstances operating to vitiate consent. But do prosecutors and the police understand this, and fundamentally does the public at large understand this?

As indicated, I am not optimistic about the parliamentary sitting tomorrow; quite frankly, there has been enough talk. GBV needs a real budget and commitment from all the stakeholders. Government cannot do it alone.