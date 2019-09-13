Sandtonshutdown | Speakers at the protest challenge President Ramaphosa to act

President Cyril Ramaphosa, along with chancellors at institutions of higher learning were called upon take urgent action by protesters at the #SandtonShutdown on Friday.

The protesters demanded the eradication of Gender Based Violence.

They also spoke of how the recent spate of xenophobic incidents have impacted women and children, who due to being driven from their homes by violent mobs, are also subjected to secondary victimisation while displaced.

The thousands of women and men who gathered at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange in Sandton from 3am, had earlier demanded 2% (funding) from companies listed on the JSE, since the government had claimed they lacked the resources to adequately tackle the issue.

'We are not only here just to get money. Over and above that we want corporate South Africa to actually take some kind of accountability as the citizens of this country. You allow toxic masculinity to run rampant here, sexual harassment cases are not taken seriously in these places. Women are still not paid the same as men. And we want it to end," one speaker told the crowd.