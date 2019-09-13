#Sandtonshutdown | Speakers at the protest challenge President Ramaphosa to act
President Cyril Ramaphosa, along with chancellors at institutions of higher learning were called upon take urgent action by protesters at the #SandtonShutdown on Friday.
The protesters demanded the eradication of Gender Based Violence.
They also spoke of how the recent spate of xenophobic incidents have impacted women and children, who due to being driven from their homes by violent mobs, are also subjected to secondary victimisation while displaced.
The thousands of women and men who gathered at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange in Sandton from 3am, had earlier demanded 2% (funding) from companies listed on the JSE, since the government had claimed they lacked the resources to adequately tackle the issue.
'We are not only here just to get money. Over and above that we want corporate South Africa to actually take some kind of accountability as the citizens of this country. You allow toxic masculinity to run rampant here, sexual harassment cases are not taken seriously in these places. Women are still not paid the same as men. And we want it to end," one speaker told the crowd.
Addressing South African men, protesters said actions speak louder than words.
Gugu Ncube, who shot to prominence after being arrested for her 'naked protest' at the Union Buildings in March accused Vice Chancellors at universities of protecting perpetrators at women's expense.
'Women cannot be promoted or offered a job a position without being sexually harassed or raped. Women in higher learning insitutions are dying in silence because they fear subjected to what Gugu Ncube was subjected to, " she said.
Directly addressing Ramaphosa, Ncube said 'President, start taking us seriously. We are hurting, we are women we are your girl children. You are not acting'.