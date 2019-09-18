Entertainment

WATCH | The Ndlovu Youth Choir's final AGT performance will give you serious goosies

By Kyle Zeeman - 18 September 2019 - 07:24

The Ndlovu Youth Choir served the magic of Africa on the America's Got Talent stage on Tuesday night when they performed in this season's final of the hit TV talent search competition.

The South African group had the show's judges and audience on their feet and dancing along to their high-energy rendition of Toto's Africa.

The group amazed the judges with their rendition of Steve Winwood's Higher Love, (later covered by Whitney Houston), in the semi-finals and promised something bigger and better for last night's show.

Dressed in sunny yellow ensembles, the group started their performance with a solo that left us with goosebumps, before the rest of the choir joined in.

It was a celebration of Africa as the choir sang and danced in beautiful unison.

Halala! Ndlovu Youth Choir makes 'America's Got Talent' final

Something to make South Africa proud again
Entertainment
1 week ago

The judges gushed over the group and said they had catapulted themselves to a new level and would always be remembered by them.

Reflecting on their performance, the choir said they were proud to have represented Africa on the show.

“Tonight we were proud young ambassadors of a united Africa. Africa has the world's youngest population and our hope is that our performance reflected the talent, opportunity and potential of millions of young people. One nation, one continent.”

The choir will now have to wait 24 hours to find out if they have won the competition, when the winner is announced on Thursday morning (SA time).

The winner will walk away with $1 million (more than R14.5-million) and a residency in Las Vegas.

WATCH | Ndlovu Youth Choir dedicates performance to 'spirit of humanity'

The results of the show will be announced tonight.
Entertainment
2 weeks ago

WATCH | 'It’s a dream come true' - The Ndlovu Youth Choir makes it to AGT semi-finals

Ndlovu Youth Choir is really burning up the stage in the US.
Pic of The Day
3 weeks ago

CHARMZA OF THE WEEK

Big-ups to the Limpopo-based SA Youth Choir, also known as the Ndlovu Youth Choir, for reaching the finals of the TV show America's Got Talent.
Shwashwi
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

No ticket today thanks! Motorist drives off with officer on bonnet
Seven-year-old wows internet with fluent Xhosa reading skills
X