Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma calls for tolerance as new varsity chancellor

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma might not have been a student at the University of Limpopo but her attachment to the institution dates back to the days of apartheid.

Dlamini-Zuma, who was inaugurated as the new UL chancellor, was among a horde of ANC members who used the university as a hideout and gateway to exile.

Her inauguration coincided with the seventh annual Onkgopotse Tiro memorial lecture.

"Dlamini-Zuma has never been a student here but she has the connection to the university. It is here that some of the ANC members hid from the police during the height of apartheid. This university has a strong political history," UL vice-chancellor and principal Prof Mahlo Mokgalong said.

Dlamini-Zuma did not speak about her time in the Struggle during her speech, but expressed her delight to have joined an institution of the UL's stature.

The new chancellor also paid tribute to Tiro who was killed in Botswana by a letter bomb sent to him by apartheid security agents in 1974.

Tiro was a student at the university and at one stage was expelled from the institution.

"Tiro gave his life so that we can enjoy the fruits of freedom. He contributed to the South Africa we wanted," she said.

"Tiro died in Botswana but not at the hands of Batswana. He was killed by [the] SA apartheid regime."