Great that the president now leads

Even President Cyril Ramaphosa's most enthusiastic adherents admit that his first 100 days in office in the current term were not that impressive.

Disappointment, especially emanating from what is perceived as the president's inability to take firm decisions - especially those that may cause him political enemies - is an expression that is heard from across the political spectrum and in business.

These sentiments reached a crescendo towards the end of last month, as the country was engulfed by cases of femicide and xenophobia, and the head of state for a while seemed to be missing in action.

There was a public outcry over what many saw as the lack of leadership from our head of state. To his credit, Ramaphosa listened, making a number of public statements in a bid to assure the public that his administration was not blind to the issues.