'She died a slow, painful death': dad seeks justice for decapitated daughter

A father whose daughter was gruesomely murdered in Gauteng has spoken out about his family's desperation for closure - as anger mounts over gender based-violence in SA.

"We have so many unanswered questions. The case has been getting postponed for months. If only the trial could start now, because we want closure so we can move on," said Zamelani Ncancashe.

Sibongile Zenzile, 29, was found in a pool of blood inside her flat in West Street, Kempton Park, on April 26.

Elhadji Adama Kebe, 31, appeared at the Kempton Park magistrate's court on Thursday, facing a charge of murder. The case was postponed to October 2 for DNA test results, further investigation and a decision by the director of public prosecutions.

Zenzile and Kebe knew each other.

Her body was discovered by neighbours who became concerned after hearing a commotion in her flat and then did not see her afterwards.