Femicide sentences not a deterrent

Though the number of women murdered in the 2018/2019 financial year decreased by 5,4%, the Rapodile family says more needs to be done to curb femicide in SA.

Police minister Bheki Cele yesterday revealed that the number of women murdered in the last financial year

decreased from 2,930 to 2,771.

Cele said there were 1,014 children murdered in the 2018/19 financial year, a 2,9% increase from the 985 murders the previous year.

The Rapodile family from Daveyton, who lost two family members to femicide, said courts should extend murder sentences to make sure criminals are fearful of killing.

Yesterday, Judge Portia Phahlane sentenced Antony Monyakeni to two life terms and five years for arson for the 2018 murder of his girlfriend Nonhlanhla Rapodile, 33, and her four-year-old daughter Hlelokuhle. The sentences will run concurrently.

Phahlane also rejected Monyakeni's plea for a lighter sentence.