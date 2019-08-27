You can't make this stuff up... real life SA political drama stranger than fiction

I have always been a sucker for political drama television series. House of Cards, Scandal!, Madame Secretary, The Loudest Voice, you name them.

Currently I find myself spending most evenings binge-watching Tyrant - the US drama about a fictional Arab state called Abuddin.

If you ignore the fact that the main character Bassam "Barry" Al-Fayeed is played by a white person, as well as stereotypical depictions of Arab governments, you would probably find the story-line compelling too.

Al-Fayeed is a son of a dictator who "exiled" himself to the US because he was opposed to the cruelty of his father's regime. After 20 years in the so-called Land of the Free, he is forced to return home briefly for his nephew's wedding.

His father soon dies and his elder brother assumes office as the country's president. What follows is a captivating political drama that sees brother turn against brother in an oil-rich country where the masses yearn for democracy and social justice.