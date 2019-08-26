Family confirms Bosasa boss Gavin Watson's death

The family of Bosasa boss Gavin Watson has confirmed that he was killed in a horrific car crash outside OR Tambo International Airport on Monday.

Family spokesperson Papa Leshabane said that the details around the accident were sketchy but confirmed that Watson was travelling alone and that there was no other car involved.

He said that the family requested to be given space to deal with the shock. “We can confirm that an accident happened, we can confirm that the person who was in that accident who passed away is Gavin Watson,” said Leshabane.

Watson was travelling in a Bosasa vehicle. Leshabane said that Watson was using the company car as his own vehicle had mechanical issues.

“What I know is that the car that he normally drives had a mechanical problem. It's at the garage and he needed a car to use for the weekend,” he said.

The police said Watson died after losing control of the vehicle. They did not confirm his identity.

“It is reported that the man [Watson] was driving into the airport precinct, when he allegedly lost control of his vehicle and collided with a concrete pillar holding up a highway bridge,” said police spokesperson Katlego Mogale.

“The victim was certified dead on the scene by paramedics and a case of culpable homicide has been opened for investigation.”