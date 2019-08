Disgraced former Bosasa boss Angelo Agrizzi, whose testimony at the Zondo commission is at the centre of the campaign funding controversy engulfing President Cyril Ramaphosa, is embroiled in another racism storm.

One of Bosasa's former directors, Trevor Mathenjwa, has accused Agrizzi of racism after the former CFO of the embattled organisation called him by the name of one of his pet monkeys.

TO READ MORE ON THIS STORY GET A COPY OF TODAY'S SUNDAY WORLD