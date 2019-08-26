Gavin Watson's vehicle a complete wreck after crash into concrete pillar

Emergency services personnel have finished clearing the scene where Bosasa chief executive Gavin Watson died on Monday morning.

Watson died after a car crash into the concrete pillar of a bridge near OR Tambo International Airport. At the scene of the crash, mangled parts of the Toyota Corolla he was driving lay strewn on the bloodied tar road.

Watson's vehicle was a complete wreck with its front almost entirely reduced to pieces and the driver's side severely damaged.

The front windscreen was shattered from what appeared to be a huge impact during the crash.

Ekurhuleni Emergency Services had to put sand on the road to cover the blood stains and motor fluids that had spilt out.