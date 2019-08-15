Heart of Cyril Ramaphosa's campaign funding is not who donated, but money from Bosasa

On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa successfully interdicted the public protector's remedial action in her report on his receipt of funding from Bosasa.

Since the release of the report and the remedial action which includes an instruction that the National Prosecuting Authority investigate a case of money laundering, pressure has mounted for Ramaphosa to disclose all funding for his CR17 campaign.

The substance of the complaint that led to the investigation and report have somewhat been lost in the hullabaloo over Ramaphosa's receipt of donations in the millions in support of his bid to become ANC president.

Much of the talk is about how Ramaphosa received and failed to declare these.

Following emails leaked by News24, focus and speculation is on those who funded Ramaphosa, and on enumerating the amounts.

This is all useful, but it detracts from the merits of the complaint against Ramaphosa for his conduct as head of state and government.