'Confidential' bank statements 'unlawfully obtained': Latest salvo in public protector vs Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s lawyers have accused the public protector of unlawfully obtaining financial information from bank accounts linked to the CR17 campaign which she used in her report implicating him in money laundering.

They have now made a desperate plea to the North Gauteng High Court to seal the records to be submitted by Busisiwe Mkhwebane in Ramaphosa’s case seeking to interdict the implementation of the remedial action contained in her Bosasa report.

Ramaphosa’s application for an interdict to suspend Mkhwebane’s remedial action is scheduled to be heard on Monday August 12.

In a letter written to deputy judge president Aubrey Ledwaba on Thursday, Ramaphosa’s lawyer, Peter Harris, said Mkhwebane had illegally obtained information which she had based her report on and as a result the court must not allow that information to be made public.