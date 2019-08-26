Agrizzi's DA ammunition against Ramaphosa

DA leader Mmusi Maimane's brandishing of another document that laid bare Bosasa's funding of ANC activities has lifted the lid on where the opposition party is getting its information to ambush President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Sources in the embattled facilities management firm, Bosasa (now called African Global Group) told Sunday World that former chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi used to brag about having close ties to senior DA leaders, including Glynnis Breytenbach, the former National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) prosecutor.

Sunday World has learnt that in one of the meetings in August last year at his house in Fourways, Agrizzi told some managers of the company that he has friends in the high echelons of the DA. A Bosasa insider who was at the meeting said Agrizzi told them he "had become close friends with high-ranking members of the DA. This is why Maimane always brandashes internal documents Agrizzi took from Bosasa".

On Thursday, Maimane tried to ambush Ramaphosa a second time with a letter from former ANC treasurer Zweli Mkhize, in which the ANC thanks Bosasa for a R3m donation in 2014. The president said this time around he wanted to reflect on the matter.

In November last year, the DA leader confronted Ramaphosa with a signed affidavit by former Bosasa auditor Peet Venter, which showed that his CR17 campaign had received a R500,000 donation from Bosasa boss Gavin Watson. Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has since found the president misled parliament on the matter.