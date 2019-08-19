Cyril Ramaphosa to answer questions in parliament

President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to answer questions in parliament this week.

On Thursday, Ramaphosa will respond orally to questions in the National Assembly, with ANC MP Judy Hermans expected to quiz the president about the government's plans to address slow economic growth and the rising unemployment rate.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane will ask the president whether he intends to institute an independent inquiry, to be headed by a retired judge selected by chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, to further investigate state-capture allegations involving corruption-accused company Bosasa, now African Global Operations. Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson donated R500,000 to Ramaphosa's successful CR17 campaign to become ANC president in December 2017.

The donation has since become a thorn in the side of Ramaphosa. Embattled public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has found that Ramaphosa deliberately misled parliament about the donation. Maimane lodged a complaint with Mkhwebane late in 2018 after Ramaphosa initially told parliament it was a consultancy payment from Bosasa to his son, Andile.

Ramaphosa wrote to then speaker Baleka Mbete, admitting he was wrong, and that the money was actually a donation to his election campaign.

"I, therefore, find President Ramaphosa's conduct . to be inconsistent with his office as a member of the cabinet and therefore a violation of section 96(1) of the constitution," Mkhwebane found.

Ramaphosa has taken Mkhwebane's report, which found that he had violated the executive code of ethics, on urgent judicial review.