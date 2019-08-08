WATCH | Defiant Zandile Gumede quotes former president Jacob Zuma
A defiant Zandile Gumede channelled former president Jacob Zuma as she addressed about 250 supporters outside the Durban magistrate's court on Thursday.
The eThekwini mayor was speaking shortly after the case against her and eight others‚ as well as six entities‚ was adjourned in the commercial crimes court.
"Everything happens for a reason‚ we won’t talk too much because we agreed on that but everyone who was in court heard it for themselves. As Nxamalala (Jacob Zuma's clan name) once said‚ 'the matter is sub judice'‚ you can’t say I am right or wrong but rather the court will say that and I want us as comrades to respect that."
Gumede said they would not let the municipality fall into the wrong hands - to strong cheers and jubilation from her supporters.
"That's why‚ as branches‚ we need to be strong and make sure our municipality is strong‚ because there are people drooling over it."
She asked the media not to prosecute them before the courts do.
"Learn to wait and come to court and write what is right. What makes me happy is that you were there when the courts said they don’t have a case against us."
During the hearing‚ the court heard that both Gumede and eThekwini deputy speaker‚ Mondli Mthembu‚ had acquired new legal representation in the form of advocates Jimmy Howse and Jay Naidoo.
#ZandileGumede says she is tired of her name being dragged in the mud @TimesLIVE @yasantha pic.twitter.com/S2YHDrRC6K— Lwandile Bhengu (@Lwandi_N) August 8, 2019
Howse raised the issue of Gumede and Mthembu's stringent bail conditions with senior state prosecutor Ashika Lucken‚ saying that it was the reason they were unable to return to work.
He took a jab at the ANC when he made specific reference to the "special leave" that his clients had been placed under‚ emphasising that he wanted it to be placed on record "so those who have made these decisions know."
Gumede has been placed on paid leave of suspension by the ruling party pending an investigation into allegations of corruption she has been implicated in.
The ANC is expected to convene at the weekend and decide on the fate of Gumede regarding her future within the party.
The matter will be back in court on January 15.