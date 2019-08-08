More arrests are imminent in the case of embattled eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede.

This was revealed when Gumede appeared alongside 15 of her co-accused - all of whom have been implicated in a R208m Durban Solid Waste tender scandal - in the commercial crimes court based at the Durban magistrate's court on Thursday.

Gumede was composed throughout proceedings‚ ever so often leaning over and conversing with eThekwini deputy speaker Mondli Mthembu‚ who also faces charges related to fraud‚ corruption‚ racketeering and money laundering.

Senior state advocate Ashika Lucken informed the court that more arrests were imminent in the case.

Lucken said the state needed four more months to complete investigations into the matter and that it was awaiting at least 25 outstanding subpoenas.

"There have been a total of 280 subpoenas‚ of which approximately 25 are outstanding."

Magistrate Dawn Soomaroo adjourned the matter to January 15 2020 to allow the state sufficient time to complete its investigations.

After the case was adjourned‚ Gumede addressed supporters who had erected a marquee outside the court.





- TMG Digital.