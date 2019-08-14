Soccer

Tough task as Pirates face hoodoo side

By Tiyani wa ka Mabasa - 14 August 2019 - 08:20
Dean Furman of SuperSport United fights for the ball with Orlando Pirates' Thembinkosi Lorch and Vincent Pule while United's Tebogo Mokoena looks on./Dirk Kotze / Gallo Images
If Orlando Pirates are to stand a good chance of winning the Absa Premiership this term, they will have to get some monkeys off their back.

Three years ago, the Buccaneers were hammered 6-1 by Matsatsantsa at Mbombela Stadium. It's not been easy for Pirates to get a win against the Tshwane side.

In fact, SuperSport won 1-0 at the same venue in February.

The defeat was one of the reasons Pirates were denied the 2018/19 league title in the end, as they were pipped by Mamelodi Sundowns for a second season running.

The challenge for Pirates this season is also to beat their hoodoo sides such as SuperSport. The two sides meet at Mbombela tonight (7.30pm) and admittedly, it's still early days in the race, but it's vital to collect points at any stage.

Pirates would hope that winger Thembinkosi Lorch will be in fine form, but Bucs have to watch out for their former striker, Thamsanqa Gabuza, who will no doubt have a point to prove against his former employers.

Mamelodi Sundowns, meanwhile, will also be in action against Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, also at 7.30pm.

The reigning champions are targeting their 10th PSL title. Downs fans have already labelled it "La Decima", meaning 10th in Spanish.

It was popularised used by Real Madrid when the Spanish giants won their 10th European Champions League in the 2013-14 season.

For coach Pitso Mosimane and his "Brazilians", they would be hoping to continue their good away form even this season. Sundowns have had the best away record in the last four seasons.

Chippa, however, are well aware that they can't afford to lose any matches at home, considering they almost got relegated last term.

In Limpopo, there's also an interesting match between Polokwane City, who have won two of their matches so far and this time they come up against another title chaser Bidvest Wits at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium. Kicks off at 7.30pm.

